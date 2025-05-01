Diddy won't wear prison uniform during sex trafficking trial
What's the story
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the disgraced musician, is slated to return to court for his much-anticipated sex trafficking trial.
In a new development, the Southern District of New York has approved Combs's legal team's petition to allow him to appear in court in "non-prison clothing," reports People.
The trial will begin on Monday.
The decision comes after Combs appeared in a tan prison uniform in previous court hearings.
Court-approved clothing
Diddy's attire for the upcoming trial
As per the court's approval, the 55-year-old musician can wear a variety of clothing items during the trial.
This includes five button-down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces.
As mentioned, the decision to allow Combs to wear his clothes was made after a request from his legal team.
Legal issues
Diddy's legal troubles: An overview
Notably, Combs was arrested in New York City in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The latter charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years to life.
Federal prosecutors allege Combs coerced women to participate in extended sexual acts and used his business empire to conduct "freak-offs," highly orchestrated sex performances.
Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Witnesses
High-profile witnesses expected in Diddy's trial
The trial, which is set to last eight weeks, could also include high-profile witnesses such as Combs's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura.
Ventura, who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 ahead of his indictment, settled her suit the following day.
Along with Ventura, other victims identified as "Victim 2" and "Victim 4" will also testify anonymously, per court documents.
Additional charges
New charges added to Diddy's indictment
On April 15, Combs was slapped with one more count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The new charges stem from a plaintiff identified as Victim 2 in the indictment.
Despite the growing allegations against him, Combs has maintained his innocence and denied all accusations.