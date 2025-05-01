What's the story

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the disgraced musician, is slated to return to court for his much-anticipated sex trafficking trial.

In a new development, the Southern District of New York has approved Combs's legal team's petition to allow him to appear in court in "non-prison clothing," reports People.

The trial will begin on Monday.

The decision comes after Combs appeared in a tan prison uniform in previous court hearings.