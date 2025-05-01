What's the story

Rapper Badshah has been booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community with his latest song, Velvet Flow.

The complaint was filed by Emanual Masih, a representative of Global Christian Action Committee, in Batala, Punjab.

The complaint alleges Badshah misused the terms "church" and "bible" inappropriately in his new track, following which a FIR was registered against him.