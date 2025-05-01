Why Badshah's 'Velvet Flow' has landed him in legal trouble
What's the story
Rapper Badshah has been booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community with his latest song, Velvet Flow.
The complaint was filed by Emanual Masih, a representative of Global Christian Action Committee, in Batala, Punjab.
The complaint alleges Badshah misused the terms "church" and "bible" inappropriately in his new track, following which a FIR was registered against him.
Legal action
FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The FIR against Badshah was filed on Tuesday at Qila Lal Singh Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Station house officer Gurvinder Singh confirmed legal action was taken against the rapper.
This comes after a protest was held in Batala, in Gurdaspur district, against Badshah on the same day.
Recent
The rapper recently released 'Galiyon ke Ghalib'
Badshah dropped another track, titled Galiyon ke Ghalib on Wednesday.
The rapper had earlier postponed the release of new music following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also has The Unfinished Tour to look forward to.