What's the story

The Hindi versions of the recent releases, HIT: The Third Case and Retro, are not being played in national multiplex chains.

According to 123Telugu, the reason behind this move is the films breaking the four-week window between their theatrical and OTT releases.

This means that they could premiere online before completing a full four-week run in cinemas.

So, the box office performance of HIT 3 and Retro will mainly rely on their run at single-screen theaters.