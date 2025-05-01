Why 'HIT 3' and 'Retro' Hindi versions aren't at multiplexes
What's the story
The Hindi versions of the recent releases, HIT: The Third Case and Retro, are not being played in national multiplex chains.
According to 123Telugu, the reason behind this move is the films breaking the four-week window between their theatrical and OTT releases.
This means that they could premiere online before completing a full four-week run in cinemas.
So, the box office performance of HIT 3 and Retro will mainly rely on their run at single-screen theaters.
Box office impact
'HIT 3' outperformed 'Retro' in worldwide advance bookings
Before release, HIT 3 took the lead in pre-sales over the romantic action film Retro.
Reports show that the crime thriller collected ₹17 crore globally through bookings, compared to ₹14 crore for the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.
Theaters began screening both films today, and now attention shifts to audience reviews and word-of-mouth.
HIT 3 has recorded an impressive start, especially in the USA, surprising trade analysts with its performance.
Despite Retro's lower pre-sales, its wide release could balance the weekend race.
Audience reception
'HIT 3' has garnered praise for Nani's performance
In HIT 3, Nani's performance has won over audiences, while Karthi's revelation as the lead in the fourth installment has sent fans into a frenzy.
The film's songs, action sequences, and the screenplay have also received praise, with viewers finding little to no faults in it.
Meanwhile, Suriya's Retro has been making waves on social media, with fans spotted grooving to its catchy tune Kanimaa.