Martin Scorsese to produce documentary honoring late Pope Francis
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce a feature-length documentary titled Aldeas - A New Story, honoring the late Pope Francis.
The film is a global cultural project created by Scholas Occurrentes, an educational movement established by the Pope.
The documentary will explore the Pope's belief in the sacredness of creativity and document the latest Aldeas cinema initiative by Scholas Occurrentes.
Film content
Documentary to feature Pope's final cinematic interview
Aldeas - A New Story will feature the Pope's last in-depth on-camera interview for cinema, shot exclusively for this documentary, reports Variety.
In a statement before his death, the Pope called Aldeas "an extremely poetic and very constructive project because it goes to the roots of what human life is, human sociability, human conflicts...the essence of a life's journey."
Director's statement
Scorsese emphasized the importance of cross-cultural communication
Echoing the Pope's sentiments, Scorsese said, "Now, more than ever, we need to talk to each other, listen to one another cross-culturally."
"One of the best ways to accomplish this is by sharing the stories of who we are, reflected from our personal lives and experiences. It helps us understand and value how each of us sees the world."
Community empowerment
Documentary to empower communities through storytelling
Aldeas - A New Story will highlight how Indonesia, The Gambia, and Italy participated in the Aldeas initiative.
It will show how their short narrative films were made.
The film will empower communities to tell their own stories and preserve their cultural legacies.
It will show how creativity is not limited to being a "means of expression" but is a "path to hope and transformation."
Film financing
Documentary financed by international sponsors and donors
The Aldeas - A New Story film and Scholas Occurrentes's Aldeas movement are independently financed by international sponsors and donors.
The short films will premiere in newly established local cinemas.
Behind-the-scenes stories of these shorts will be interwoven with some previously unseen conversations between Pope Francis and Scorsese.
The film is produced by Aldeas Scholas Films in association with Sikelia Productions and Massive Owl Productions.