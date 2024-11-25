Summarize Simplifying... In short Barbara Taylor Bradford, the celebrated author of 'A Woman of Substance', has passed away at 91.

Born in Leeds in 1933, she rose to fame with her debut novel, which sold over 30 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a record-breaking TV series.

Bradford, who penned numerous bestsellers and saw her works translated into 40 languages, leaves behind a legacy of over 90 million books sold and a personal fortune estimated at over $200 million. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford is no more

'A Woman of Substance' author Barbara Taylor Bradford (91) dies

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Nov 25, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Barbara Taylor Bradford, the celebrated author of the international bestseller A Woman of Substance, has died. She was 91. Per reports, Bradford died on Monday (local time) after a brief illness at her home in New York City. Her publisher Harper Collins confirmed her death. Harper Collins CEO Charlie Redmayne paid tribute to Bradford as a "truly exceptional writer." May she rest in peace.

Early life

Bradford's journey from Leeds to international acclaim

Born in Leeds in 1933, Bradford developed a love for books early on. She moved to London in her 20s and started her writing career. Despite leaving school at 16 against her parents' wishes, she became a reporter for the Yorkshire Evening Post. Over the next three decades, she held various roles including fashion editor of Woman's Own Magazine and columnist for a US syndicated column on interior design.

Literary success

Bradford's debut novel sold 30M copies worldwide

In 1979, Bradford released her debut novel A Woman of Substance, a rags-to-riches tale of protagonist Emma Harte and her family's retail empire. The book sold over 30 million copies worldwide and shot Bradford to stardom. She wrote six more books in the series. In 1984, A Woman of Substance was adapted into a Channel 4 drama series which set a viewership record with 14 million viewers and received two Emmy nominations.

Prolific career

Bradford's other works and tributes

Beyond the Emma Harte series, nine more of Bradford's books were adapted into TV mini-series or films. She also wrote other popular series like the Ravenscar trilogy, Cavendon Chronicles, and House of Falconer trilogy. Her last novel was The Wonder Of It All, published in 2023. Lynne Drew, her publisher and editor at Harper Collins, praised Bradford for "dominating the bestseller lists" and "breaking new ground with her sweeping epic novels spanning generations."

Lasting impact

Bradford's personal life and legacy

Bradford was married to German-born film producer Robert Bradford for 56 years until his death in 2019. Her net worth was estimated at over $200 million and she received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. Her books have been translated into 40 languages and sold over 90 million copies worldwide. Jenny Seagrove, who starred in the TV adaptation of A Woman of Substance, remembered Bradford as a "powerhouse of glamor and warmth" who remained grounded despite her success.