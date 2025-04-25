What's the story

The horrific Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir terror attack claimed at least 26 lives.

Paying tribute to the victims of this horrific attack, noted music composer Anirudh Ravichander has stopped ticket sales of his upcoming Bengaluru concert.

On the other side, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has canceled his Chennai show.

Both artists expressed solidarity with the victims of this devastating attack.