Anirudh pauses, Arijit cancels concert after Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
The horrific Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir terror attack claimed at least 26 lives.
Paying tribute to the victims of this horrific attack, noted music composer Anirudh Ravichander has stopped ticket sales of his upcoming Bengaluru concert.
On the other side, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has canceled his Chennai show.
Both artists expressed solidarity with the victims of this devastating attack.
Concert postponement
Ravichander's concert ticket sales paused, new date to be announced
Ravichander, whose hit music in Jailer has been a runaway success, has opted to postpone the launch of ticket sales for his Hukum Tour.
The organizers postponed it due to the "current national situation." The new ticket sale date for the June 1 show will be announced soon.
While offering condolences, Ravichander announced on Instagram that the ticket sales for the show in Bengaluru—originally scheduled to go live this week—have been postponed.
Concert cancelation
Singh's Chennai concert canceled in light of recent events
As a mark of respect toward the victims of the Pahalgam attack, Singh's concert in Chennai on Sunday has been called off.
The singer and organizers canceled the Chennai show to stand in solidarity with the nation.
Following the concert cancellation, organizers began automatic refunds to ticket holders to the original mode of payment.
Customers are asked to contact the organizers at events@district.in for queries related to the process.