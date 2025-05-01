Suniel Shetty wonders if foreign films stole Bollywood's spotlight
What's the story
Amid the declining box office performance of Bollywood films, actor Suniel Shetty recently lent his voice to the growing concern.
In an interview with ANI, he questioned if international movies have now taken over the Indian market.
"English films are running... Humari filmein aaj ₹15 lakh ka business nahin kar rahi hain (Our films aren't doing business of ₹15 lakh). So, where did we go wrong?" he said.
Concerns
'Have we allowed them to take away our business?'
Shetty further questioned if Bollywood has allowed international brands to "steal the thunder" from Indian films.
"Have we allowed them to take away our business?" he asked.
He also highlighted other issues affecting the industry, such as high popcorn prices and the decreasing number of theaters across India.
"If the price of popcorn is higher than the ticket price, then it becomes very, very difficult," he added.
Industry reflection
Shetty criticized corporate culture in the film industry
Shetty fondly remembered when producers were directly involved in every process of a film's release.
He said producers would be personally invested in the movies, even funding them through their own money or loans.
"For producers, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were make-or-break days," Shetty said.
He also slammed the ongoing corporate culture in showbiz. Shetty claimed that many involved now treat it like a typical 9-to-5 job.
He will next be seen in Kesari Veer, which releases on May 16.