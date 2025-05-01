What's the story

Netflix India is ready to introduce a revolutionary storytelling experience at WAVES 2025. The event will be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The immersive pavilion will combine technology, storytelling, and pop culture, demonstrating India's creative impact.

Though exact details are not yet revealed, reports suggest the experience will let visitors step into their favorite shows, voice iconic scenes, and visit real filming locations across India.