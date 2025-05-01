Netflix India to unveil immersive pavilion at WAVES 2025
What's the story
Netflix India is ready to introduce a revolutionary storytelling experience at WAVES 2025. The event will be held from Thursday to Sunday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The immersive pavilion will combine technology, storytelling, and pop culture, demonstrating India's creative impact.
Though exact details are not yet revealed, reports suggest the experience will let visitors step into their favorite shows, voice iconic scenes, and visit real filming locations across India.
Vision
Pavilion to showcase Netflix's long-term vision for India
Beyond popular titles, the pavilion will highlight Netflix's long-term vision for India.
This involves creating a more inclusive, skilled, and creatively empowered entertainment ecosystem.
From regional storytelling to accessibility innovations and creative mentorship, the pavilion will probably offer an all-encompassing glimpse into the engine behind Netflix's hits.
The event is being touted as a full-blown celebration of storytellers, superfans, and everything in between.
Highlights
Pavilion to spotlight India's storytelling legacy
The pavilion will focus on the people behind India's storytelling legacy, such as writers, directors, actors, and music supervisors.
It will provide an up-close look at how Indian stories are making global waves.
Expect features like a live dubbing zone, VFX showstoppers, and a wall celebrating fan-driven creativity.
And, there are rumored special surprises for WWE fans, too.