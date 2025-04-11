334 Mumbai local trains to be canceled from April 11-13
Western Railways has declared a massive disruption in local train services on the Western line in Mumbai.
It has announced the cancellation of 334 suburban trains and partial cancellation of another 185 due to a mega block between Mahim and Bandra stations.
The disruption will take place from the night of April 11 until the morning of April 13, affecting both fast and slow lines.
Block information
Details of the mega block
The mega block is for re-girdering of a bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations.
The first phase will be from 11:00pm on April 11 to 8:30am on April 12.
The second phase will be from 11:30pm on April 12 to 9:00am on April 13. The exact timings for fast and slow lines will differ.
Service changes
Impact on train services
On April 11, all down slow local trains leaving Churchgate and up slow local trains approaching Churchgate will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz.
Services on the Goregaon-Bandra route will be diverted to the Harbour Line.
The last local train from Virar to Churchgate will leave at 12:05am on April 12.
Service restoration
Resumption of services post-block
The first Churchgate local will leave from Bhayander at 6:10am on April 12.
Additionally, the first fast local from Churchgate to Borivali will depart at 6:14am and the first Churchgate-Virar fast local will depart at 6:15am.
The first Virar-Churchgate slow local will leave at 8:08am, while the fast local will depart at 9:03 am on April 13.