When in Mumbai, don't miss out on these breakfast treats
What's the story
Mumbai is a haven for street food lovers, and its breakfast rolls are the tastiest and most convenient way to start your day.
These rolls are the ideal on-the-go meal, quick yet fulfilling.
From the classic flavors to the fusion ones, Mumbai's breakfast rolls are sure to please everyone.
Here are some creative options you must try when in the city.
Potato roll
Spicy potato roll
A favorite among locals and visitors alike, the spicy potato roll is a must-try.
It is made with mashed potatoes, seasoned with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder, all neatly wrapped in soft bread or roti.
The roll is usually garnished with fresh herbs and served with tangy chutneys to give you an extra burst of flavor.
Perfect for those who like a bit of heat in the morning!
Paneer tikka
Paneer tikka roll
The paneer tikka roll gives a vegetarian spin to the iconic tikka dish.
Cubes of paneer are marinated in yogurt and spices and then grilled/roasted till golden brown.
These delicious pieces are then wrapped in flatbread with onions, bell peppers, and mint chutney.
The smoky paneer and fresh veggies make this roll nutritious as well as filling.
Veggie masala
Veggie masala roll fusion
For those who want a healthy option without skimping on flavor, veggie masala roll is just perfect.
The roll is made with a variety of seasonal vegetables sauteed with fragrant spices like turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
Rolled in whole wheat bread or roti, it gives you all necessary nutrients and keeps your tummy full all morning long.
Aloo chaat
Aloo chaat roll innovation
The aloo chaat roll brings together two favorite Indian snacks into one delightful package- aloo chaat inside a wrap.
Boiled potatoes tossed with tamarind sauce, sprinkled with chaat masala and topped off by crunchy sev, all neatly rolled up within paratha or naan bread, making this unique fusion dish that tantalizes taste buds at every bite.