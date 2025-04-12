NIA commences interrogation of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started questioning Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
The interrogation focuses on his connections with co-conspirators in Pakistan and logistical support provided to David Coleman Headley, another key figure in the attacks.
This comes after a Delhi special court on Friday granted an 18-day custody order for Rana to the NIA.
Initial questioning
First interrogation of Rana by Indian investigators
This is the first time Rana is being questioned by Indian authorities. The NIA investigation team had earlier interrogated Headley in the United States of America in June 2010.
A major highlight of this inquiry is a 'protected witness,' who is close to Rana and linked to Headley.
The witness is considered significant in understanding the logistics and connections related to the attacks, say officials involved in the investigation.
Key role
Protected witness received Headley in Mumbai
The protected witness, whose name has been kept secret for security purposes, allegedly received Headley in Mumbai in 2006.
The NIA's probe indicates this person made arrangements and logistics for Headley at Rana's behest during his September 2006 visit to India.
The agency may soon confront Rana with this witness regarding his Indian connections and the places Headley visited during 2006-2009.
Additional evidence
FBI calls and immigration center staff to be questioned
Besides the protected witness, the NIA is looking into calls between Rana and Headley, which were recorded by the FBI in 2009.
The agency will also question people involved with Rana's Immigration Law Center office in Mumbai.
These are part of a wider probe into Rana's talks with his LeT, army, and ISI handlers in Pakistan before and after the attacks."
Co-conspirator links
Rana's connections with Headley under scrutiny
Rana's ties with Headley are being examined closely. NIA documents state Rana met one of the masterminds of the attack in Dubai in late 2008.
This co-mastermind advised him to stay away from India as attacks were about to happen.
Investigators also believe Rana sometimes directly spoke to some of Headley's contacts in Pakistan and passed on information when necessary.