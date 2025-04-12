What's the story

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started questioning Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The interrogation focuses on his connections with co-conspirators in Pakistan and logistical support provided to David Coleman Headley, another key figure in the attacks.

This comes after a Delhi special court on Friday granted an 18-day custody order for Rana to the NIA.