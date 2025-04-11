What's the story

In an unconventional twist to regular love stories, a Meerut couple, Tanupreet and Jaspreet, discovered each other while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

As their relationship progressed, Tanupreet and Jaspreet's bonding was reflected in BGMI's social aspects.

Their "synergy" grew with every game together and every in-game gift exchanged until they were awarded the "Lovers" tag.

This digital love story soon went beyond the online world as they started talking outside the game, meeting up, and finally decided to marry.