Gamers fall in love while playing BGMI, get married in-game
In an unconventional twist to regular love stories, a Meerut couple, Tanupreet and Jaspreet, discovered each other while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
As their relationship progressed, Tanupreet and Jaspreet's bonding was reflected in BGMI's social aspects.
Their "synergy" grew with every game together and every in-game gift exchanged until they were awarded the "Lovers" tag.
This digital love story soon went beyond the online world as they started talking outside the game, meeting up, and finally decided to marry.
In a first, Krafton, the BGMI developers, celebrated their love story with a virtual wedding in the game.
The battlegrounds became wedding venues as Tanupreet and Jaspreet wore custom outfits created by Ritu Beri.
The three-day festivities began on April 8 with a Mehendi and continued with a high-energy Sangeet on April 9, which included a special virtual performance by renowned vocalist Benny Dayal.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra joined the celebrations.
The wedding video, posted on BGMI's Instagram, featured the couple's journey from their first meeting in the game to their emotional wedding moment with their virtual squad.
Inspired by the real-life gamer love story, BGMI has now released an in-game event called "Shaadi Duo."
The event, which runs from May 20 to June 1, invites couples to team up in Classic Mode and accomplish Duo Mode challenges to earn a Space Gift Box, all while exploring BGMI's Love Connection feature.