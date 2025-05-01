What's the story

In a bizarre turn of events, Kim Kardashian's Instagram account was seemingly accessed by her nine-year-old son, Saint West, on Wednesday.

The account, which has a whopping 357 million followers, posted a strange message promoting a YouTube channel under the handle @S4intsking.

The Instagram Post showed a close-up image with the text "Sub to Saint's channel" written on it. Fans immediately speculated West was behind the social media activity.