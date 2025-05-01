Did Kim Kardashian's Instagram just get 'hacked' by son Saint?
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, Kim Kardashian's Instagram account was seemingly accessed by her nine-year-old son, Saint West, on Wednesday.
The account, which has a whopping 357 million followers, posted a strange message promoting a YouTube channel under the handle @S4intsking.
The Instagram Post showed a close-up image with the text "Sub to Saint's channel" written on it. Fans immediately speculated West was behind the social media activity.
Fan reactions
Fans reacted humorously: 'SAINT LEAVE YO MAMA PHONE'
Kardashian's followers rushed to the comments section to jokingly respond to the surprise promotion.
"SAINT LEAVE YO MAMA PHONE," one user wrote, while another said, "He's really using the chance."
A third fan wrote, "Saint done hacked the IG for the promo lolol.. smart man (sic)."
Notably, this isn't West's first foray into social media: he started a YouTube account under the username @TheGoatSaint in September 2024, which was deleted last October.
West's issues
This comes amid Ye's recent custody claims
Meanwhile, West's father, rapper Kanye West or Ye, has also found himself in steaming controversies. He was recently banned from Twitch Livestream after making controversial remarks, including a confession about Paris Hilton.
Ye, who shares three other kids with Kardashian, vowed to "go get" his kids in a recent post.
Despite his claims that Kardashian has "taken" his kids away from him, an insider close to The Kardashians star said there are "no limitations" on Ye seeing his kids.