'India has...': Kim Kardashian's message after attending Anant-Radhika's billionaire wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 10:48 am Jul 15, 202410:48 am

What's the story American reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian recently attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The festivities, held from Friday to Sunday, saw a host of political dignitaries and global celebrities in attendance. On Monday, Kim shared several photos from the event on Instagram, including one with billionaire heiress Isha Ambani, Anant's sister. She expressed her love for India in the caption, stating, "India has my (read heart emoji)."

In a glam red outfit, Kim shared glimpses of ceremony

Kim turned heads at the Shubh Aashirwad celebrations with a full-glam look. She donned a striking red Gaurav Gupta outfit, perfectly complemented by dazzling emerald jewelry. Embracing her inner Disney princess, Kim channeled Jasmine from Aladdin in a series of solo photos. She also shared a candid picture with the happy couple. In another photo, the reality TV star and entrepreneur showcased the event's opulence by posing in front of a truly extravagant dessert table.

Kardashians embraced Indian traditions and attires at Ambani wedding

The Kardashian sisters arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (July 11) and were welcomed with a traditional arti ceremony. They later enjoyed an autorickshaw ride while filming for their show The Kardashians, sporting bindis as part of their attire. On Friday (July 12), they donned traditional Indian outfits. Kim was seen in a glittering red saree featuring sequins. On Saturday, she looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani dusty peach lehenga while Khloe wore a pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

Kardashians' India visit to feature in their show

The Kardashian sisters departed for the US on Sunday morning after attending two days of the wedding celebrations. As they left India, Kim shared a selfie with Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on Instagram. Reports suggest that Anant and Radhika's wedding will feature in the next season of The Kardashians. The stars were spotted with their teams, filming portions of their visit and hotel stay.