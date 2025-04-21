Who is Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart's talented screenwriter wife?
What's the story
Twilight star Kristen Stewart and her partner Dylan Meyer tied the knot on Sunday at Stewart's Los Angeles home.
The low-key ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, reported TMZ.
After first meeting at a movie set, Stewart and Meyer reconnected at a friend's birthday party and have been inseparable ever since.
Though the duo has been together since 2019, Meyer still keeps a low profile. Here's what we know about Stewart's longtime partner and their private wedding.
Career highlights
Meyer: A screenwriter and actor
Although many first became aware of her through her relationship with Stewart, Meyer has been a part of the entertainment industry for years.
She is a screenwriter and actor, known for her creative style.
Meyer co-wrote and executive-produced the Netflix film XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland. She also wrote episodes for the sci-fi series Miss 2059 and created short films like Loose Ends and Rock Bottom.
One of her most notable works is writing the screenplay for Moxie, a coming-of-age film.
Production endeavor
Meyer and Stewart's joint venture in film
Along with writing, Meyer (37) also co-founded the production company Nevermind Pictures with Stewart and producer Maggie McLean.
Under their production house, Meyer and Stewart are currently working on the upcoming movie, The Wrong Girls. Notably, this project also marks Meyer's full-length feature directorial debut.
The film is a "stoner comedy" starring Stewart, Seth Rogen, and LaKeith Stanfield.
Relationship journey
Stewart and Meyer: A love story
Stewart and Meyer's love story began in 2013 but blossomed in 2019 after reconnecting at a friend's party.
From that moment, sparks flew. The couple went Instagram official later that year and spent quarantine together, deepening their bond.
They got engaged in 2021 after Meyer proposed in an impromptu and sweet moment that Stewart called "so cute."
Now married, the two are sure to continue to support each other's careers, attend events hand-in-hand, and share sweet tributes.