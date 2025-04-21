Although many first became aware of her through her relationship with Stewart, Meyer has been a part of the entertainment industry for years.

She is a screenwriter and actor, known for her creative style.

Meyer co-wrote and executive-produced the Netflix film XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland. She also wrote episodes for the sci-fi series Miss 2059 and created short films like Loose Ends and Rock Bottom.

One of her most notable works is writing the screenplay for Moxie, a coming-of-age film.