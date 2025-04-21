Why a dating show is raising eyebrows in Ethiopia?
What's the story
In India, like in the US and many other countries, dating shows have been a staple for a long time.
However, a new Ethiopian dating show Latey: Looking for Love ended up igniting debates about modern-day dating practices there.
The show, produced by D!nkTV, had 10 women competing for one male contestant, Messiah Hailemeskel, much like popular formats such as The Bachelor.
Despite garnering lakhs of views, its premise raised eyebrows in Ethiopia, where courtship is usually a private matter.
Controversy
Why dating shows challenge notions of traditional courtship
In the conservative East African country, people date modestly, breaking it to family or acquaintances only when things are sure to last.
Dating shows, in their concept, challenge this setup. While most reality shows champion true commitment and relationship, many contestants treat these as a key to stardom with the romance being a very small and forgettable part of it.
If you can create a good/memorable image for yourself on a hit TV show, you're set!
Impact
Critics argue show commodifies women
What's more, critics have argued that Latey commodifies women, turning them into nothing more than contestants in a contest for a man's affection.
Vlogger Semere Kassaye echoed this while speaking to the BBC, saying, "The concept of a dating show is entirely [a] Western idea."
However, supporters of Latey argue the show does double duty. It highlights the varied experiences of Ethiopian women, many of whom shared personal struggles that resonated with viewers.
Opinion
'Latey' sparked divide in public opinion
While the engagement with Latey was largely positive, there was a stark divide in public opinion over whether or not a show like this was appropriate.
Some saw it as an affront to their cultural values, while others an opportunity for open discussion.
Content creator Bethel Getahun won over insurance agent Hailemeskel in the finale.
Speaking to BBC, she agreed that women competing with each other for a man's affection might've been off-putting, but the show was more than that.
Future
'Latey' will return with Season 2
"Every woman...has a lot of different struggles, backgrounds, and all different kinds of stuff that hasn't really been expressed or represented in media in Ethiopia," added Getahun.
Makers are optimistic, too. D!nkTV is planning a second season, possibly with a woman choosing from 10 male contenders.
Producer Metasebia Yoseph stressed the show isn't hyper-sexualized and focuses on the more innocent stages of dating.
All episodes of Latey can be watched on YouTube.