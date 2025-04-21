What's the story

In India, like in the US and many other countries, dating shows have been a staple for a long time.

However, a new Ethiopian dating show Latey: Looking for Love ended up igniting debates about modern-day dating practices there.

The show, produced by D!nkTV, had 10 women competing for one male contestant, Messiah Hailemeskel, much like popular formats such as The Bachelor.

Despite garnering lakhs of views, its premise raised eyebrows in Ethiopia, where courtship is usually a private matter.