Kim Kardashian to testify against 'grandpa robbers' in $11.4M trial
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will testify in a high-profile trial over the theft of $11.4 million worth of jewelry from her.
The incident, which French media dubbed the "heist of the century," involved masked men robbing Kardashian at a luxury hotel in Paris in October 2016.
The trial will begin on April 28, with Kardashian expected to take the stand on May 13.
Suspects
'Grandpa robbers' accused of stealing Kardashian's jewelry
The so-called "grandpa robbers" are accused of stealing Kardashian's jewelry at the Paris Fashion Week 2016.
Among other things, Kardashian's diamond ring, given by her then-husband, rapper Ye, was stolen.
Ten people have been charged in the case, and a verdict is expected on May 23.
Out of the 12 originally charged, only 10 will face trial. One suspect has died, while 80-year-old Pierre Bouianere is unfit to stand trial due to health issues. He will face trial separately.
Suspect
'Old Omar' is one of the suspects
Among those arrested four months after the robbery was 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, aka "Old Omar."
He has confessed to his involvement in the heist but denies being the ringleader, as claimed by the prosecution.
All the other suspects are over 50 years of age, earning them the nickname from French media.
Reportedly, the group was hoping for a criminal comeback with this celebrity heist.
Robbery details
Kardashian's robbery ordeal at Paris Fashion Week in 2016
In 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel.
After attending a Givenchy show, she returned to the hotel without her bodyguard, who was with her sister, Kourtney.
Several men, some posing as police officers, broke in and demanded her $4 million diamond ring.
The robbers then tied her up, gagged and locked her in the bathroom. The entire robbery lasted around 10 minutes.
Most of the stolen items were never recovered and were likely sold in Belgium.