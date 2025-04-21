What's the story

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will testify in a high-profile trial over the theft of $11.4 million worth of jewelry from her.

The incident, which French media dubbed the "heist of the century," involved masked men robbing Kardashian at a luxury hotel in Paris in October 2016.

The trial will begin on April 28, with Kardashian expected to take the stand on May 13.