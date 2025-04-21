What's the story

Famed director Ryan Coogler, who has helmed the acclaimed Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther, recently revealed the inspiration behind his latest film, Sinners.

Coogler disclosed that he took a lot of inspiration from the legendary heavy metal band Metallica.

"I wanted the movie to have the simplicity - and simultaneously, the profound nature - of a Delta blues song," he told Tribune News Service.