$30,000 worth of stolen Labubu dolls recovered in California

The Chino Police Department in Southern California has successfully recovered Labubu dolls worth nearly $30,000 that were stolen from a warehouse. The theft occurred over several days and involved two suspects, who have since been identified as employees at the same warehouse. These collectible items have recently surged in popularity.

Investigation progress Suspects identified as employees The stolen dolls were found at a residence in Upland, located in the state's Inland Empire. The Chino Police Department obtained a search warrant for the property and discovered 14 boxes of stolen items. Evidence also suggested that the suspects had intended to resell and ship these collectibles across the country. One suspect attempted to flee but later surrendered, while the other was caught in a nearby city days later.

Popularity surge Labubu dolls have gained significant popularity recently Created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung and sold by China's Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have been highly popular since their 2015 debut. Their popularity has surged recently, making them highly sought after by collectors. The Chino Police Department announced that both suspects, who are minors, are currently being held at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.