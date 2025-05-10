What's the story

In an episode of In The Ring with Filmfare, veteran actor Shabana Azmi looked back at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival.

She attended the festival for the screening of her film Nishant, which competed for the prestigious Palme d'Or.

Azmi recalled how the team employed interesting strategies to draw attention to their project.

The film was directed by Shyam Benegal and co-starred Smita Patil.