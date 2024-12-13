Summarize Simplifying... In short Shabana Azmi, reflecting on her 50-year film career, calls for a revamped theatrical release system to help unique storytelling films reach smaller theaters without high rental fees.

She urges audiences to support these films in theaters, rather than waiting for them to arrive on OTT platforms.

Despite international acclaim and a Cannes Grand Prix win, her film 'All We Imagine as Light' had a limited release in India.

Shabana Azmi has batted for independent films

Shabana Azmi on 'All We Imagine...'s limited release: 'System needed'

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:59 pm Dec 13, 202406:59 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently voiced her concerns regarding the plight of parallel cinema in India. Speaking at an Art Design Culture Collective event, she emphasized the few domestic screenings of Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine as Light. Despite bagging two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Awards nomination, the film is finding it hard to find an audience in Indian theaters, thanks to competition from mainstream movies like Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

System overhaul

Azmi called for a new theatrical release system

Azmi stressed that a revamped theatrical release and distribution system is needed to ensure such films are seen in smaller theaters without high rental fees. "What is really needed is a system of theatrical release and distribution that will ensure that these films actually get seen in smaller theaters where they don't have to pay the huge rentals of mainstream films," she told ANI.

Audience appeal

Azmi urged audiences to support unique storytelling in theaters

Azmi also appealed to audiences to support unique storytelling in theaters instead of waiting for films to arrive on OTT platforms. "At the moment, there is this feeling that the film will come to OTT anyway, so even if we miss it in theaters, it doesn't matter. That somehow has to change," she said. She added people need to return to cinemas not just for big spectacles but also for films that tell stories differently.

Career reflection

Azmi reflected on her 50-year career in the film industry

Reflecting on her five-decade-long career, Azmi said she was grateful and fortunate. "When I started 50 years ago, I had no idea I would still be working 50 years later. I am extremely grateful and feel very fortunate," she said. She added for an artist, becoming complacent is like dying and one has to keep working to better their craft.

Film's success

'All We Imagine as Light' earned international acclaim

Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has received critical acclaim worldwide and was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. Despite its international acclaim, the film was released in select theaters in India earlier this month. The ADC event also hosted personalities such as Javed Akhtar, Kapil Dev, and Sussanne Khan and supports philanthropic causes by donating a portion of its proceeds to KHUSHII.