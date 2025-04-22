What's the story

In an exciting development for K-pop and rock music fans alike, BLACKPINK's Rosé has made a guest appearance at Coldplay's concert in Seoul.

The news has elated her fanbase, called BLINKs.

Earlier, clips of Rosé conducting sound checks for her hit song APT, featuring Bruno Mars, circulated widely online. It heightened anticipation among fans.

APT had made history by becoming the fastest Asian music video to surpass 1.5 billion views.