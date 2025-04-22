BLACKPINK's Rosé performs with Coldplay at Seoul concert
What's the story
In an exciting development for K-pop and rock music fans alike, BLACKPINK's Rosé has made a guest appearance at Coldplay's concert in Seoul.
The news has elated her fanbase, called BLINKs.
Earlier, clips of Rosé conducting sound checks for her hit song APT, featuring Bruno Mars, circulated widely online. It heightened anticipation among fans.
APT had made history by becoming the fastest Asian music video to surpass 1.5 billion views.
Fan reactions
Rose's love for Coldplay's music is well-known
It is no secret that Rosé is deeply in love with Coldplay's music; her cover of their hit song Viva La Vida was a fan favorite.
One fan said on social media, "The way Rosé went from covering Coldplay's hit songs to singing her own hit with them..... oh my shayla."
Clips of the singer jamming with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have spread across X.
Collaboration
Other K-pop stars who joined Coldplay on stage
This isn't the first time K-pop artists shared the stage with Coldplay in Seoul. Popular K-pop girl group TWICE and BTS's Jin have previously performed at the latter's Seoul concerts.
Coldplay is touring South Korea with their legendary Music of the Spheres World Tour.