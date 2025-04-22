What's the story

The much awaited action drama, tentatively titled NTR-Neel/Dragon, has gone on floors with Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel leading from the front.

The shoot began on Tuesday at a specially constructed port near a seashore in Mangaluru, Karnataka. This schedule of the film is expected to go on for around four days.

Prior to this, the team also filmed in Hyderabad a couple of months ago.

Fans are waiting for official pictures from the set with NTR.