Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel begin shooting for 'Dragon'
The much awaited action drama, tentatively titled NTR-Neel/Dragon, has gone on floors with Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel leading from the front.
The shoot began on Tuesday at a specially constructed port near a seashore in Mangaluru, Karnataka. This schedule of the film is expected to go on for around four days.
Prior to this, the team also filmed in Hyderabad a couple of months ago.
Fans are waiting for official pictures from the set with NTR.
Striking photo of NTR and Neel sparked fan frenzy online
To stoke the hype, the makers released a striking photo of NTR and Neel engaged in an intense discussion by the sea.
The mysterious image quickly went viral, igniting fan theories and setting social media abuzz.
With their serious expressions and commanding presence, the duo looks poised to create something truly epic. Fans are already demanding more such glimpses as the shoot unfolds.
Two MASS ENGINES ready to wreck it all from tomorrow 💥💥#NTRNeel will shake the shorelines of Indian cinema 🔥🔥— #NTRNeel (@NTRNeelFilm) April 21, 2025
MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999#PrashanthNeel@MythriOfficial@NTRArtsOfficial@NTRNeelFilm@TSeries@tseriessouthpic.twitter.com/VaPfdjxzOx
Casting details
'Dragon' to feature Rukmini Vasanth opposite NTR
Reportedly, Rukmini Vasanth will be seen opposite NTR in this high-budget film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
Ravi Basrur is composing the music for the project.
The movie's makers are targeting a release sometime in 2026.