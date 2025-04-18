What's the story

The most-awaited Tamil film Retro, featuring Suriya, has cleared its censor formalities and was awarded a U/A certificate.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is all set to release on International Labor Day (May 1).

The movie has been allotted a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, which is long but bearable if the screenplay holds up.

A previously released teaser showed Suriya's character trying to leave behind his life of crime for his love interest, played by Pooja Hegde.