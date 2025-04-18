Suriya's 'Retro' gets U/A certificate ahead of May release
What's the story
The most-awaited Tamil film Retro, featuring Suriya, has cleared its censor formalities and was awarded a U/A certificate.
The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is all set to release on International Labor Day (May 1).
The movie has been allotted a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, which is long but bearable if the screenplay holds up.
A previously released teaser showed Suriya's character trying to leave behind his life of crime for his love interest, played by Pooja Hegde.
Certification
CBFC asked 'Retro' makers to tone down violence
The CBFC has reportedly asked the makers to tone down violence and profanity in the film.
They've also suggested replacing bloody visuals and muting certain words.
Interestingly, the board requested a NOC for songs from other films, hinting at the use of classic tracks. Whether these songs make it to the final cut will be clear only after the film's release.
This movie is said to be Subbaraj's most commercial project after Petta, which featured Rajinikanth.
Promotion
'Retro' trailer and audio to be released on Friday
The theatrical trailer and audio for Retro will drop on Friday.
The music of Retro has been composed by Santosh Narayanan. Shreyaas Krishna is handling cinematography, and Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor.
This is Suriya's first venture with director Subbaraj, who has given us hits such as Petta and Jigarthanda DoubleX.
The film also features Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunakaran in pivotal roles. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner, 2D Entertainment.