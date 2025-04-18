When, where to watch 'L2 Empuraan' on OTT
What's the story
The global streaming premiere of Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan will take place later this month on JioHotstar.
The OTT platform made the announcement on X/Twitter recently, announcing that the movie will hit their site on April 24.
Mohanlal also took to his X page to share the news.
The Prithviraj Sukumaran movie, which hit theaters on March 27, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. It will get its OTT release within a month of its premiere.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement here
L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on JioHotstar. #Empuraan #JioHotstar #EmpuraanOnJioHotstar #PrithvirajSukumaran #MalayalamCinema #Mollywood #EmpuraanMovie #Lucifer2 #EmpuraanL2 #L2E pic.twitter.com/ABTh6suEnZ— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 17, 2025
Controversy
'L2 Empuraan' faced controversy over portrayal of riots
L2 Empuraan got embroiled in controversy for the depiction of riots. As a result, the makers opted to drop multiple contentious portions from the movie.
Mohanlal admitted that some parts of the film had upset some fans and promised such references would be removed.
The film also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh.
Production
'L2 Empuraan' was produced in multiple languages and locations
The film was produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. It started production in October 2023 in Faridabad, and later traveled to Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.
One of the priciest productions in Malayalam cinema, it'll be released on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
The first installment, Lucifer, was a mega-success, earning over ₹105 crore nett in India.