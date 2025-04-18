What's the story

The global streaming premiere of Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan will take place later this month on JioHotstar.

The OTT platform made the announcement on X/Twitter recently, announcing that the movie will hit their site on April 24.

Mohanlal also took to his X page to share the news.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran movie, which hit theaters on March 27, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. It will get its OTT release within a month of its premiere.