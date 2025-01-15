Still looking for Coldplay tickets? Today's your last chance
What's the story
Popular online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, has announced that it will be releasing "limited tickets" for the upcoming Ahmedabad concerts of British band Coldplay.
The announcement was made through the official social media handles of BookMyShow and its live events arm, BookMyShow Live.
The tickets will be available for booking on Wednesday (today) at 6:00pm IST.
Here's all about it.
Booking guidelines
Concert details and booking process for Coldplay's shows
The concerts will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.
BookMyShow has detailed a certain process for booking these tickets.
A waiting room will open at 5:00pm IST on Wednesday, where fans can join before the tickets go live at 6:00pm IST.
However, being in the waiting room first doesn't guarantee a ticket as they'll be assigned queue numbers sharp at 6:00pm IST.
Anticipated return
Coldplay's return to India after nearly 9 years
Coldplay will be performing in India after more than eight years.
The last time the band performed in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in November 2016.
The band will first perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 17, 18, and 21, before heading to Ahmedabad for their shows on January 25 and 26.
Earlier, a similar last-minute sale was conducted for the Mumbai shows, too.
Record-breaking demand
Previous ticket sales for Coldplay's concerts witnessed overwhelming response
The first booking for these concerts, which went live last year, witnessed an overwhelming response with queues stretching into lakhs. The massive demand even caused the BookMyShow website to crash.
This spike in interest also raised concerns about black marketing as many fans took to social media to express their disappointment after failing to get tickets.
Tour highlights
Coldplay's global tour and recent performance in Abu Dhabi
Before coming to India, Coldplay's last stop on their global Music of the Spheres tour was Abu Dhabi.
The band is known for its energetic performances and engaging stage presence, often incorporating elements of local culture into their shows.
This tour marks a significant milestone for the band as they return to perform in India after nearly a decade.
Twitter Post
Coldplay fans, limited tickets for both the Ahmedabad shows will go live today at 6 PM IST ✨— BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) January 15, 2025
Show Dates & Venue:
25th & 26th Jan 🗓️
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/cEwjXtz49i