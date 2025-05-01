What's the story

To tackle the increasing menace of film piracy in India, tech developer Bharath Nalubola will unveil his anti-piracy app Ntrack.

According to Mid-Day, the launch will take place at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The summit, starting in Mumbai on Thursday, seeks to establish India as a global entertainment hub while concentrating on tech innovations that will define the future of content creation.