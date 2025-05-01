Anti-piracy app to be launched at WAVES 2025
What's the story
To tackle the increasing menace of film piracy in India, tech developer Bharath Nalubola will unveil his anti-piracy app Ntrack.
According to Mid-Day, the launch will take place at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.
The summit, starting in Mumbai on Thursday, seeks to establish India as a global entertainment hub while concentrating on tech innovations that will define the future of content creation.
App features
'Ntrack' to protect both pre-recorded and live content
Developed over two years, Nalubola's Ntrack protects pre-recorded and live content.
The app is mainly aimed at producers and streaming platforms, and uses two main technologies: Digital Rights Management (DRM) and watermarking.
"It controls who can watch the video, where they can watch it from, and how many times. Only people with subscriptions can get through the security gate," Nalubola explained about DRM.
Piracy prevention
Watermarking is crucial for piracy detection
Watermarking, another feature of Ntrack, is critical for detecting piracy.
"If the content is duplicated or illegally streamed, watermarking helps us trace it back to the source [of piracy]. So, it handles theft detection," Nalubola shared.
He believes apps like Ntrack could significantly cut down piracy, saying, "Imagine if a film like Sikandar had this layer of protection. Leaks could be blocked before they spread."
Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in March, had been leaked online hours before its premiere.
Industry support
Ravi Teja supports the Ntrack initiative
Telugu actor and producer Ravi Teja has already backed Nalubola's initiative.
The product seeks to offer "digital armor" to filmmakers, producers, and digital creators.
"Every year, the industry loses billions to piracy. With AI tools making it harder to track theft, there is an urgent need for effective solutions. Our solution gives power back to both indie creators and studios," Nalubola added.