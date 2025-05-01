After 'Sikandar,' Salman to lead film on Galwan Valley conflict
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks to head a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.
The film, which will delve into the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, will be helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, and Zanjeer.
While nothing is confirmed yet, Lakhia is certainly in the lead to direct Khan's purported next.
Project details
Khan's interest piqued by Galwan Valley conflict
Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter India that Khan has expressed a keen interest in the film's script.
The story will explore the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, a landmark incident in the India-China relationship that witnessed the first firing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years.
If Khan greenlights the project, Lakhia will likely start planning shooting timelines soon.
Production details
Khan's production company to back the project
The film will be produced under Khan's Salman Khan Films (SKF) banner. It is scheduled to be shot in Ladakh, the location of the real-life conflict.
This comes on the heels of a slew of offers Khan has received from a variety of directors, including Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand.
Career update
Khan's recent projects and future plans
Khan's last film, Sikandar, hit the screens in March, and it was met with a box office debacle.
Despite a strong director (AR Murugadoss) and ample massy elements, the movie was not able to capitalize on the big screen. Now, Sikandar is likely to arrive on OTT platforms this month.
However, the setback hasn't deterred the actor, who is actively looking for new scripts for a comeback.