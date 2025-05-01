What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks to head a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

The film, which will delve into the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, will be helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, and Zanjeer.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Lakhia is certainly in the lead to direct Khan's purported next.