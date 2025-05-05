What's the story

Famous singer Sonu Nigam might face a ban from the Kannada film industry due to the controversial statements he made during a concert at the East Point College in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) will discuss his fate in Sandalwood with other big names on Monday.

The discussion comes after Bengaluru president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada group, filed a police complaint alleging Nigam's comments hurt the Kannadiga community.