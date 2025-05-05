Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry soon
What's the story
Famous singer Sonu Nigam might face a ban from the Kannada film industry due to the controversial statements he made during a concert at the East Point College in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) will discuss his fate in Sandalwood with other big names on Monday.
The discussion comes after Bengaluru president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada group, filed a police complaint alleging Nigam's comments hurt the Kannadiga community.
Meeting details
Stakeholders to discuss Nigam's future in Kannada cinema
The KFCC is likely to hold a meeting to discuss Nigam's future in the Kannada film industry, reported News18.
Important stakeholders, including the Music Directors Association, the Directors Association, and the Producers Association, will reportedly be part of the discussion.
Notable music directors like Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish are also expected to attend the meeting.
Concert incident
Controversy erupted after Nigam's response to rude request
The controversy started when a young boy reportedly rudely asked Nigam to sing Kannada songs at the concert.
Reacting to the incident, Nigam said, "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki jitne us ladke ki umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon. (I didn't like that boy—I've been singing Kannada songs before he was even born)."
He added that the boy was threatening him by repeatedly shouting "Kannada, Kannada" in a disrespectful tone.
Pahalgam
He referred to Pahalgam incident while addressing Kannada crowd outrage
Further expressing his frustration, Nigam said, "Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. (This is the reason behind what happened in Pahalgam. This is exactly why. Look first at who is standing in front of you)."
He also added, "I love Kannadigas, I love you guys."
Nigam has sung many Kannada songs, including Ninna Nodo and Sadha Ninna Kannali.
Aftermath
Legal action was taken against Nigam after viral video
After the incident, Nigam's response video went viral, and a police complaint was filed.
Reacting to the controversy, Nigam told HTCity, "Sirf chaar-panch gunday type the jo waha pe chilla rahe the (Only four-five goon-types were shouting there)."
He added, "There were girls who were telling them not to shout and disturb the scene."
Nigam claimed that it was important to remind those five that when people were targeted in Pahalgam, no one asked which language they spoke.