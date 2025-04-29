PVR Inox to distribute Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
PVR Inox Pictures has been locked as the distributor for Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, as per Bollywood Hungama.
The movie would mark the continuation of Khan's long-standing relationship with the PVR Inox team. It was notably highlighted during his 60th birthday celebrations on March 14.
The exhibition arm of PVR Inox had hosted a film festival across its properties in India, screening some of Khan's most-acclaimed films.
Trailer release
'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer to be launched this week
Reports further revealed Khan is expected to launch Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer digitally on Wednesday. Audiences can expect to see it on the big screen from Thursday.
PVR Inox intends to screen the trailer in all its cinemas across the country with new releases like Raid 2, Thunderbolts, and The Bhootnii.
Reportedly, the trailer is about three minutes and 29 seconds long and has received the CBFC's approval.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for June 20 release
The trailer has received clearance from the CBFC with a UA 13+ rating. This classification indicates the film is suitable for viewers aged 13 and above, though parental guidance is advised.
Directed by RS Prasanna, who helmed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh.
PVR Inox Pictures has a record of distributing major films such as Bholaa, Mission Raniganj, Article 370, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Stree 2, Singham Again, Baby John, and Sky Force.