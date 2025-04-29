What's the story

PVR Inox Pictures has been locked as the distributor for Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The movie would mark the continuation of Khan's long-standing relationship with the PVR Inox team. It was notably highlighted during his 60th birthday celebrations on March 14.

The exhibition arm of PVR Inox had hosted a film festival across its properties in India, screening some of Khan's most-acclaimed films.