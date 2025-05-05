Why 'Jaane Tu...' sequel idea failed to impress Aamir Khan
What's the story
The 2008 coming-of-age romantic drama, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, has a dedicated and loyal fanbase.
The film starred Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, and fans have been demanding a sequel for a long time.
Addressing the topic in a recent episode of Aamir Khan Talkies, Imran and director Abbas Tyrewala spoke about the possibility of a sequel.
Sequel proposal
Tyrewala's sequel idea was rejected by Khan
Tyrewala revealed that he pitched a sequel idea to actor-producer Aamir Khan soon after the film was released. But it was not well-received.
"I suggested a sequel where Jai and Aditi are on the verge of separating. Jai runs into Meghna at a party while drunk," Abbas recalled.
"Aamir's response was clear: 'Never refer to this movie again if that's where you're taking it.'"
Future possibilities
Tyrewala expressed interest in a cast reunion special
Tyrewala added that he is now unsure how to continue the storyline of the beloved film.
"I don't know how to reboot something like this. I've never seen it work well"
But, he hinted at a reunion special someday.
The movie, also starring Ayaz Khan and Prateik Smita Patil, is streaming on Netflix.