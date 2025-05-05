Tyrewala revealed that he pitched a sequel idea to actor-producer Aamir Khan soon after the film was released. But it was not well-received.

"I suggested a sequel where Jai and Aditi are on the verge of separating. Jai runs into Meghna at a party while drunk," Abbas recalled.

"Aamir's response was clear: 'Never refer to this movie again if that's where you're taking it.'"