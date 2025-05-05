What's the story

The much-anticipated Tamil action drama, Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, will release in theaters on June 5, 2025.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in pivotal roles.

The story explores a gritty world of crime and power, with Haasan playing the enigmatic Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker.

After its theatrical release, the film will stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.