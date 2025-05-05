Where to watch Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' after theatrical run
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil action drama, Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, will release in theaters on June 5, 2025.
The film stars Kamal Haasan, Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, and Silambarasan TR in pivotal roles.
The story explores a gritty world of crime and power, with Haasan playing the enigmatic Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker.
After its theatrical release, the film will stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Film's theme
'Thug Life' promises a dark, intense narrative
Set against a backdrop of gritty violence, Thug Life promises an intense narrative.
Speaking about the similarity between Thug Life and Nayakan—Ratnam-Haasan's previous collaboration—Haasan said, "Good and bad are the same. What is important for mathematics? Plus or minus?"
"In Nayakan, there was a question about whether the protagonist is a good or bad person. Thug Life explores the same theme."
"Even after watching the movie, you might realize that the protagonist is a mix of both good and bad."
Behind the scenes
'Thug Life' features a stellar creative team
Under Ratnam's direction, Thug Life brings together a powerhouse of a creative team.
The film's cinematography is handled by DOP Ravi K. Chandran, while editing is by Sreekar Prasad.
The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, who has previously worked with Ratnam on movies such as Ponniyin Selvan and Guru, among others.