Prasidh Krishna records his best Test match figures: Key stats
What's the story
Star pacer Prasidh Krishna made a mark in India's six-run win over England at The Oval. Prasidh took eight wickets, four each in the two innings, as India successfully defended 373 on Day 5. The right-arm seamer, along with Mohammed Siraj, stole victory from the jaws of defeat on the final morning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Prasidh recorded his career-best Test match figures.
2nd innings
Prasidh shines in 2nd innings
England, who started the run-chase emphatically, saw Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell fall to Prasidh on Day 4. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs with four wickets. However, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the tide. Prasidh got into the act by dismissing Josh Tongue, leaving England at their last wicket with 11 runs still required.
1st innings
Prasidh's brilliance in first innings
Prasidh, who took 4/126 from 27 overs in India's defense, was the pick of their bowlers in the first innings. He latter was once again entrusted with the task after he was expensive at Headingley and Edgbaston. Prasidh gave India a crucial breakthrough after England were cruising on 129/1. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Smith, Overton, and Gus Atkinson. He took 4/62 in 16 overs.
Career
A look at his red-ball career
Prasidh finished with 8/188, now his best match figures in the format. The Indian seamer, who made his Test debut in 2023 against South Africa, now owns 22 wickets from six Tests at 34.36. His economy rate (4.72) is on the higher side. During the Oval Test, Prasidh also completed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket, where he averages 23.70.