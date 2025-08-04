Prasidh Krishna records his best Test match figures: Key stats

Star pacer Prasidh Krishna made a mark in India's six-run win over England at The Oval. Prasidh took eight wickets, four each in the two innings, as India successfully defended 373 on Day 5. The right-arm seamer, along with Mohammed Siraj , stole victory from the jaws of defeat on the final morning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Prasidh recorded his career-best Test match figures.

2nd innings Prasidh shines in 2nd innings England, who started the run-chase emphatically, saw Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell fall to Prasidh on Day 4. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs with four wickets. However, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the tide. Prasidh got into the act by dismissing Josh Tongue, leaving England at their last wicket with 11 runs still required.

1st innings Prasidh's brilliance in first innings Prasidh, who took 4/126 from 27 overs in India's defense, was the pick of their bowlers in the first innings. He latter was once again entrusted with the task after he was expensive at Headingley and Edgbaston. Prasidh gave India a crucial breakthrough after England were cruising on 129/1. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Smith, Overton, and Gus Atkinson. He took 4/62 in 16 overs.