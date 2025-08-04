'He is here to stay': KL Rahul hails Shubman Gill 

India's star batter KL Rahul has lauded Shubman Gill for his leadership skills after the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, which India won by six runs. The series ended in a 2-2 draw, but Rahul believes it is a positive sign for Indian Test cricket's future. This was Gill's maiden Test series as captain, and he was named India's Player of the Series for scoring 754 runs.

Leadership impact Shubman has been phenomenal: Rahul Rahul praised Gill's leadership, emphasizing his tactical acumen and the trust he has instilled in the team. "Shubman has been phenomenal. He has really led from the front. Has worked really hard with the boys. He has been tactically really good," Rahul told broadcasters. "He will grow further. He is here to stay as a leader and take this Indian Test team to great heights," he added.

Captaincy credentials India pull off record chase at The Oval The Oval Test was the last match of a gripping five-match series. England needed only 35 runs with four wickets in hand to achieve a record 374-run chase on the final day. However, India's bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna got the job done with precision. Siraj took five wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 23 dismissals.

Future outlook Gill finishes series as top scorer Gill not only led the team but also shone with the bat, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the series with 754 runs. This included a double-century and a hundred in one Test at Edgbaston. The series was expected to test his leadership credentials, but he emerged with credit both tactically and statistically.