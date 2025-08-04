'Plastics crisis' costing $1.5tn in global deaths and injuries: Report 

The world is in the grip of a "plastics crisis," according to a new expert review published in The Lancet. The study highlights that plastic production has increased over 200 times since 1950. The review estimates at least $1.5 trillion in health-related damages annually due to the overall plastics crisis. The review emphasizes that this crisis affects human and planetary health at every stage—from extraction to disposal of plastics.

Pollution surge Single-use plastics are the biggest culprits The review notes that single-use plastics, like drinks bottles and fast-food containers, have seen the fastest production growth. This has led to a massive increase in plastic pollution, with eight billion tons now contaminating the planet. The report also highlights that less than 10% of this plastic is recycled.

Health hazards Health risks from plastic pollution The review, led by Professor Philip Landrigan from Boston College, highlights the health risks posed by plastic pollution. These include air pollution, exposure to toxic chemicals, and microplastic infiltration into the body. The report also warns that plastic pollution can create breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Microplastic mystery Microplastics found in human brain Microplastics, which are often ingested by humans through food and water, have been found in various body parts, including blood and brain. Their effects on human health remain largely unknown, but they have been associated with strokes and heart attacks, though the exact nature and strength of these links are not well understood, and more research is needed. The report calls for a precautionary approach given these potential risks.