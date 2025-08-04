Airtel launches sovereign cloud platform: Why it is a gamechanger?

Bharti Airtel has launched a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform called 'Airtel Cloud.' The new service is designed for high-scale performance and mission-critical workloads. It can handle up to 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel's own use in India. Now, the firm is offering it to businesses across the country, marking a major move in India's enterprise tech ecosystem.

Platform capabilities Features of Airtel Cloud Airtel Cloud is hosted on next-generation sustainable data centers with GenAI-powered provisioning, and managed by over 300 certified cloud experts. The platform delivers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity. It guarantees secure migration, scalable operations, cost savings, and no vendor lock-in. Plus, all data controls remain within India's borders for added security.

Revenue forecast Airtel in talks with over 50 companies to offer services Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, has said that the cloud business is a major investment. As the company looks to monetize it, Vittal expects that in the mid-to-long term, this new offering will account for a "sizeable" chunk of total revenue. The company is already in talks with 50-60 firms across banking and manufacturing sectors who are keen on using Airtel Cloud services.

Market advantage How Airtel Cloud will fare against global players Vittal has also addressed the competition from global tech players offering cloud services. He said that Airtel Cloud is 'telecom grade,' making it resilient and reliable for mission-critical services. The service promises savings of up to 40% on cloud spends. Vittal also emphasized the importance of local data storage in light of the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Law.