This is world's first brain-like computer with 2B artificial neurons

The "Darwin Monkey" is a highly advanced brain-inspired computer. It comprises 960 Darwin 3 brain-inspired computing chips and can create over 100 billion synapses. This massive network of artificial neurons as well as synapses can bring us a step closer to achieving more sophisticated brain-like intelligence, according to Zhejiang University.

Practical applications

It can perform logical reasoning, mathematical calculations

The "Darwin Monkey" has already been put to the test and proven its capabilities in performing complex tasks. These include content generation, logical reasoning, as well as mathematical calculations. Chinese AI company DeepSeek's brain-like large language model was used in conjunction with the "Darwin Monkey," showcasing the potential of this cutting-edge technology in real-world applications.