This is world's first brain-like computer with 2B artificial neurons
What's the story
Chinese engineers have unveiled a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) system, dubbed the "Darwin Monkey." The innovative computing system features over two billion artificial neurons, with a neuron count approaching that of a macaque. Developed by researchers at Zhejiang University, this revolutionary machine marks a major milestone in the field of brain-inspired AI.
Technological advancement
How 'Darwin Monkey' works
The "Darwin Monkey" is a highly advanced brain-inspired computer. It comprises 960 Darwin 3 brain-inspired computing chips and can create over 100 billion synapses. This massive network of artificial neurons as well as synapses can bring us a step closer to achieving more sophisticated brain-like intelligence, according to Zhejiang University.
Practical applications
It can perform logical reasoning, mathematical calculations
The "Darwin Monkey" has already been put to the test and proven its capabilities in performing complex tasks. These include content generation, logical reasoning, as well as mathematical calculations. Chinese AI company DeepSeek's brain-like large language model was used in conjunction with the "Darwin Monkey," showcasing the potential of this cutting-edge technology in real-world applications.