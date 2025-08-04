Modi government gave employment to 11L youngsters in 16 months
What's the story
The Indian government has provided employment to over 1.1 million youth in the last 16 months, said Union Minister of Labor and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya. He made the announcement while addressing the Lok Sabha. The minister also compared this achievement with the previous UPA government's record, claiming that more jobs have been created under the Narendra Modi administration.
Comparison
A look at the figures
Mandaviya said, "If we look at the 10 years of the UPA government, only 30 million jobs were created during that decade." He then went on to cite estimates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which show that over 170 million youth have found jobs in the last decade under Modi's rule. "This is a result of our government's pro-youth policies," he added.
Employment initiative
PM-VBRY launched to create over 4cr jobs
The minister also spoke about Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), which was launched as one of the first announcements of the current administration. The scheme aims to create over 40 million jobs in five years with an expenditure of over ₹2 lakh crore.
Scheme details
A look at PM-VBRY scheme
The PM-VBRY or Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme came into effect on August 1. Under this scheme, first-time employees will get a month's wage (up to ₹15,000) and employers will be incentivized for two years to create additional employment. The benefits will be extended for another two years in the manufacturing sector. With an outlay of ₹99,446 crore, the scheme aims to generate over 3.5 crore jobs between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.