Modi government gave employment to 11L youngsters in 16 months

The Indian government has provided employment to over 1.1 million youth in the last 16 months, said Union Minister of Labor and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya . He made the announcement while addressing the Lok Sabha. The minister also compared this achievement with the previous UPA government's record, claiming that more jobs have been created under the Narendra Modi administration.

Comparison A look at the figures Mandaviya said, "If we look at the 10 years of the UPA government, only 30 million jobs were created during that decade." He then went on to cite estimates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which show that over 170 million youth have found jobs in the last decade under Modi's rule. "This is a result of our government's pro-youth policies," he added.

Employment initiative PM-VBRY launched to create over 4cr jobs The minister also spoke about Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), which was launched as one of the first announcements of the current administration. The scheme aims to create over 40 million jobs in five years with an expenditure of over ₹2 lakh crore.