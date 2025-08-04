WTC 2025-27: India climb to third spot after Oval win

India have climbed to third spot in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship standings after a thrilling victory over England at The Oval in London. The dramatic six-run win came on Day 5 and helped India level the five-match series 2-2, giving a positive start to their WTC campaign. Meanwhile, England slipped to fourth position in the standings after losing at The Oval.

Match How the Oval Test panned out India secured a dramatic six-run victory over England in the 5th Test at The Oval, leveling the series 2-2. Chasing 374, England were bowled out for 367, with Mohammed Siraj taking a five-wicket haul. Despite a 195-run stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root, Indian bowlers prevailed on a tense final day. Although Chris Woakes came out with an injured arm, England fell short.

India, England How India, England stand With two wins and as many defeats, India have moved to third spot in the 2025-27 WTC standings. They earned a hard-fought draw at Old Trafford. The Shubman Gill-led side has a win percentage of 46.67. Meanwhile, England are just behind India at fourth place. Like India, they have two wins, two losses, and a draw. However, they were docked two points for slow over rate during the series. Their points percentage stands at 43.33.

Information What about other sides? Australia continue to top the standings after routing West Indies 3-0 in their opening series. Sri Lanka, who recently beat Bangladesh 1-0, are second on the table. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to play in the championship.