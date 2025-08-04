Spotify Premium becomes costlier in India: Check new rates

Spotify has raised the prices of its premium subscription plans in India by 17-28%. The move comes as part of the firm's larger strategy to improve margins and drive profitability. This is the first time since its launch in India in 2019 that Spotify has raised its prices. The individual plan now costs ₹139 per month, up from ₹119.

Plan adjustments Prices of Duo, Family, and Student plans The Duo plan, which offers two Premium accounts, will now cost ₹179/month instead of ₹149. Meanwhile, the student plan will be priced at ₹69/month instead of ₹59. The Family plan saw the highest increase of 28%, with its price rising to ₹229/month from ₹179. This tier gives access to up to six Premium accounts under a single subscription.

Market expansion Price hike part of broader strategy Spotify's price hike in India is part of a broader strategy being implemented across several markets in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. "To continue to innovate on our product offerings and features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices," Spotify stated while announcing the subscription pricing change.