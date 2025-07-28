First-in-history: India hits coal production milestone of 1B ton/year 

India has achieved a major milestone by exceeding its coal production target of one billion ton (BT) per year for the first time in history. The achievement was announced by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today. The Indian government is now looking to further ramp up domestic coal production with an ambitious target of 1.5 billion ton per year by FY30.

Production boost Coal India has been assigned a target of 1BT The minister revealed that Coal India alone has been given a target of producing one billion ton by FY27, which will be increased to 1.13 billion ton by FY30. In FY25, Coal India produced 781.07 million ton of coal. This increase in production has helped India meet most of its coal requirements through domestic sources.

Import details India still imports some coal Despite the increase in domestic production, India still imports some coal. However, these imports mainly consist of essential items such as coking coal and higher-grade non-coking coal. The minister explained that domestic production is limited for these types due to scarce reserves or their unavailability.