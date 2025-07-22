Costco has plans to expand over time

Retail giant Costco to arrive in India with 1,000 jobs

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:51 pm Jul 22, 2025

What's the story

US retail giant Costco is set to open its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. The facility will handle technology and research functions for the company. According to Reuters, the center will start with an initial workforce of 1,000 employees and expand over time. The move marks a major step in India's evolution as a hub for global firms' key operations beyond just outsourcing.