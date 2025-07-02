Nissan recalls over 440,000 vehicles in US over engine defect

The defect in question could result in either engine damage or complete failure. This, in turn, would heighten the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has flagged this issue and estimates that around 1.2% of all vehicles involved in this recall may have the defect.

Recall process

Nissan working with NHTSA on recall

In light of this potential risk, Nissan has initiated a recall process for the affected vehicles. The company is working with NHTSA to ensure that all owners of these cars are informed about the issue and advised on how to proceed. This could include bringing their vehicle in for inspection or repair at a nearby dealership.