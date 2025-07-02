Nissan recalls over 440,000 vehicles in US over engine defect
What's the story
Nissan has announced a major recall of 443,899 vehicles in the United States. The move comes after the discovery of a potential engine failure risk, stemming from a manufacturing defect in certain engine components. The affected models include the Nissan Rogue, Altima, Infiniti QX50, as well as the Infiniti QX55.
Risk assessment
Defect may increase crash risk
The defect in question could result in either engine damage or complete failure. This, in turn, would heighten the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has flagged this issue and estimates that around 1.2% of all vehicles involved in this recall may have the defect.
Recall process
Nissan working with NHTSA on recall
In light of this potential risk, Nissan has initiated a recall process for the affected vehicles. The company is working with NHTSA to ensure that all owners of these cars are informed about the issue and advised on how to proceed. This could include bringing their vehicle in for inspection or repair at a nearby dealership.