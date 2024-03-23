Next Article

The 2025 Nissan Kicks features a panoramic sunroof

Nissan reveals 2025 Kicks SUV ahead of first public appearance

What's the story Ahead of its official unveiling at the New York Motor Show 2024, Nissan has pulled back the curtains on its 2025 Kicks SUV for the global markets. The refreshed model is marginally larger in all aspects and shares numerous features with the Mitsubishi X-Force, a well-liked model in markets such as Indonesia. The makeover includes a novel powertrain, off-road equipment, and tech enhancements in select variants.

Nissan Kicks SUV: A single platform for global markets

The second iteration of the Nissan Kicks now operates on a unified platform across all markets, a shift from its former two-version approach. This platform is shared with the XForce, encompassing body panels, interior elements, and some mechanical components. The revamped SUV will be available in both left and right-hand drive markets globally, marking it as Nissan's introductory-level SUV in North America and various other regions.

An in-depth look at the Kicks design

On the outside, the new Kicks shares body panels with the Mitsubishi XForce, including doors and roof. It boasts a sleek coupe-like sloping roofline, robust wheel arches adorned with matte black body cladding, and large 19-inch alloy wheels on premium variants. The vehicle's front features horizontal LED DRLs nestled within an expansive black-finished area encircling the grille. Distinctive LED taillamps merge seamlessly with a black trim that spans across the tailgate's width.

Inside the SUV: High-end materials and tech enhancements

Nissan asserts that the new SUV employs more high-end materials than its predecessor. The dashboard sports a double-layered design akin to the XForce, but crafted from superior quality materials. The interior houses touch-sensitive controls for climate control, four USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Select variants also come equipped with Bose speakers mounted on the headrests and a panoramic sunroof.

Advanced safety features and powertrain of the new SUV

The new Nissan Kicks comes equipped with the standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS Suite, which includes Intelligent Cruise Control. The top-tier variant offers an upgrade to the Nissan ProPILOT Assist system, providing steering assistance for lane centering. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that delivers 141hp/190Nm. For the first time, power can be distributed to all four wheels with Nissan's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system that incorporates a snow mode for slippery terrain.