By Dwaipayan Roy 02:53 pm Mar 25, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Nissan, the renowned Japanese car manufacturer, has unveiled an ambitious plan to roll out 30 new models within the next three years as part of its "The Arc" business strategy. The company disclosed that over half of these models shall be hybrids and electric vehicles, with the rest being traditional internal combustion engine models. Nissan has teased most of these future cars in a promotional video, but five upcoming products remain a secret.

Regional tactics in Nissan's strategy

"The Arc" business strategy by Nissan incorporates distinct tactics for various regions, including North America. In these markets, the carmaker intends to debut seven brand-new models and rejuvenate 78% of its passenger car range. The company also has plans to launch plug-in hybrids and e-Power models in the US, with e-Power vehicles utilizing a combustion engine that will serve as a generator for an electric motor.

Spotlight on crossovers and SUVs

Although Nissan has kept specific details under wraps, there are indications that crossovers and SUVs will dominate its new lineup. Among the upcoming models, there are hints of a rebranded Renault 5 and a pickup truck. The Middle East can anticipate five new SUVs, while Africa will receive two additional SUVs and an A-segment petrol car. Europe's plan includes six new models with an aim to increase EV sales mix to 40%.

Nissan's electrification objectives and battery advancements

In Japan, Nissan aims to revamp 80% of its portfolio and introduce five brand-new models, with hybrids and EVs expected to constitute 70% of its lineup. China will receive eight hybrids and EVs, half of which will bear the Nissan logo. Globally, EVs are estimated to make up 40% of the model mix by 2026-2027. Nissan also wants to decrease EV production costs by 30% compared to the Ariya, and aims to achieve cost parity with ICE vehicles by 2030.

Nissan's battery innovation and potential collaborations

Nissan is developing enhanced lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) batteries that offer 50% faster charging speed and 50% improved energy density than the current batteries used in Ariya. Furthermore, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are under development to cut costs by 30% in comparison to the Sakura EV kei car. The company is also focusing on solid-state batteries, expected to be launched between 2028 and 2029. The firm is reportedly in talks with Honda regarding a potential EV collaboration.