Delhi fuel ban: Mercedes bought for ₹84L sold for ₹2.5L!

A new fuel ban in Delhi has left many vehicle owners shocked, forcing them to sell their high-value cars at a fraction of their worth. The rule, effective from July 1, prohibits fuel stations from giving fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. The move is aimed at curbing air pollution in the capital city.

Personal impact 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 sold for just ₹2.5 lakh One such affected resident is Varun Vij, who was forced to sell his luxury SUV—a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 bought for ₹84 lakh—for just ₹2.5 lakh. The car had been a part of his family's life for a decade, with fond memories of weekly drives to pick up his son from the hostel. "We used to drive seven to eight hours every weekend," he said.

Vehicle status Car had run only 1.35 lakh kilometers Despite running only 1.35 lakh kilometers and needing little more than routine servicing and tire replacements, the car couldn't fetch even ₹2.5 lakh in the market. "The car was absolutely fine. No major breakdowns ever," Vij explained. He had hoped to renew its registration, but that didn't work out. "No one wanted to buy it, and eventually, I had to sell it under compulsion," he said.