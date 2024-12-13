Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-AMG is set to launch an electric SUV powered by advanced axial-flux motors from Yasa, promising over 1,000hp.

The vehicle will hit the market in 2027

Mercedes-AMG previews its electric SUV for the first time

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has revealed the first images of its upcoming electric super SUV, although in fully camouflaged avatar. The vehicle will hit the market in 2027 and go up against the likes of Lotus Eletre and Porsche Cayenne electric. The new SUV is being developed on the AMG.EA platform, after a four-door coupe model. Production will be held at Mercedes's Sindelfingen facility in Germany.

Technical specs

Advanced electric motors and unique battery pack

The SUV will be powered by advanced axial-flux electric motors from Yasa, a Mercedes-Benz-owned company. The motors come in twin and tri set-ups, generating 486hp and 800Nm each. Combined, they should deliver over 1,000hp. The vehicle will also feature Active Ride Control (ARC) with a hydraulic pump for every wheel.

Performance features

Focus on efficiency and fast charging

The electric SUV will have a unique cell chemistry for its battery pack, promising better efficiency and range than current NMC batteries. It will be road-focused but will have variable ride height control for off-road capabilities. Mercedes-AMG is also working on heat management and liquid cooling to allow faster charging rates. New software developments and inverter tech are being developed with Mercedes's High Performance Powertrain division in Brixworth.

Aesthetic details

Design elements and interior features

The SUV's length will fall between EQE and EQS SUVs, which are 4,863mm and 5,125mm long, respectively. It will have a redesigned Panamericana grille and LED headlights with three-pointed star graphics. Design elements will visually connect with its coupe sibling. Other features include flared wheel arches, wide rear-end flanks, and flush-fitted door handles inspired by EQE SUV for aerodynamic efficiency. The tailgate design balances form with load-carrying space. Inside, it will have a unique dashboard design and new AMG.OS software.