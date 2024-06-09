Next Article

Mahindra XUV.e9 EV prototype spotted ready for overseas shipment

What's the story The prototype of Mahindra's new vehicle, the XUV.e9, was recently spotted at an airport, poised for shipment to a foreign country. The spy shots revealed both the exterior and interior features of this INGLO-based vehicle. A new logo for the XUV.e sub-brand was also unveiled, which is an infinity symbol that retains the essence of Mahindra's Twin Peaks logo, but with rounder edges and a central disconnect.

Interiors

Triple-screen setup and more

The XUV.e9 prototype showcases a twin-spoke steering wheel design, equipped with rockers for sound and track selection on the left, and cruise control and instrument-related rockers on the right. The steering wheel also features touch-sensitive backlit buttons and horn actuators at both ends. A standout feature is the triple-screen setup inside the vehicle, including screens for the driver's instrumentation, primary infotainment, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger.

Design elements

Additional interior features and exterior design of XUV.e9

The XUV.e9 prototype also includes a wireless charger supporting one device, dual-zone climate control, various vehicle function toggles, and XUV700-like AC vents. The exterior design is highlighted by visible headlamps, taillights, and LED DRLs at the front and back without any camouflage. The coupe shape of the car eliminates the need for a rear wiper. Notably, LED DRLs are split into three portions, two inverted L-shaped LEDs on both ends, and a central connecting light bar.

Vehicle specifications

XUV.e9: A larger successor with high export potential

The XUV.e9 is larger than its predecessor, the XUV.e8, indicating a significant road presence. This five-seater coupe-style SUV has high export potential. The battery capacity for all INGLO-based cars, including the XUV.e9, ranges between 60kWh and 80kWh. The official launch of this promising electric vehicle from Mahindra is expected to take place in 2025.