What's the story Kawasaki has introduced its 2025 W800 bike in overseas markets. The motorcycle features a new Metallic Diablo Black color, enhancing the modern-retro look of the W800. This dual-tone effect is highlighted by a tastefully applied gold colored pinstripe. The bike's aesthetic harks back to an earlier era of motorcycles, with design elements such as a round headlight and tear drop-shaped fuel tank.

A nod to classic motorcycle design

The 2025 Kawasaki W800's design includes a period-correct 'W' emblem on the fuel tank and functional tank pads for rider grip. Its aesthetic is reminiscent of classic motorcycles, featuring curved fenders, chrome engine casings, and exhaust pipes, and wire spoke wheels. The bike's design elements are a blend of modern functionality with an authentic retro feel.

Engine and performance

The 2025 Kawasaki W800 is equipped with a 773cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 52hp at 6,500rpm and 62.9Nm at 4,800rpm. This modern engine features a bevel gear shaft drive for the SOHC eight-valve head with a 360-degree crank, for an authentic retro motorcycle sound and feel. The engine is mated with a five-speed gearbox, offering smooth transitions between gears.

Suspension and wheel setup

The suspension system of the 2025 Kawasaki W800 comprises a double cradle frame with telescopic forks at the front, and twin shock absorbers on the rear. The motorbike rides on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, fitted with tube-type tires. This configuration ensures stability and comfort during rides, enhancing the overall riding experience.