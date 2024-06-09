Next Article

It will sit on 17-inch alloy wheels

Royal Enfield to unveil Guerrilla 450 next month: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:33 pm Jun 09, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is preparing to launch the much-awaited Guerrilla 450 next month. This will be the second 450cc motorbike in the brand's Indian lineup. The upcoming model, which has undergone extensive testing on Indian roads, appears to be production-ready. It will have features like a circular LED headlight, a large fuel tank, and a taillight similar to the new Himalayan 450.

Bike details

Expected features and equipment

The Guerrilla 450 is set to come equipped with a comprehensive range of features including a TFT instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable rear ABS, ride modes, and a ride-by-wire throttle. It will also feature a side-mounted exhaust and a single-piece seat. The bike will sit on 17-inch alloy rims with tubeless tires, have disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel ABS, and its rear suspension will be provided by a mono-shock unit.

Performance

Engine specifications and expected pricing

The Guerrilla 450 is tipped to be powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine, capable of producing a peak power of 40hp and maximum torque of 40Nm. The engine will be mated with a six-speed gearbox and will come standard with an assist and slipper clutch. The bike is anticipated to retail at approximately ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Rivals

Guerrilla 450's market competition

Upon its launch, the Guerrilla 450 will face competition from rivals like the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The bike aims to blend touring capabilities with mid-range performance. In addition to the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield also plans to introduce other models like the Classic Bobber 350 and Scrambler 650 in India, in the coming months.